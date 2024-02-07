Netflix unveils first look of 'Scoop'

Netflix unveiled the first look images from their upcoming film Scoop, starring Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell in lead roles. The photos also feature Keeley Hawes and Billie Piper who play prominent roles in the British biographical drama film.

Written by Peter Moffat and Geoff Bussetil and directed by Philip Martin, Scoop is based on Sam Mcalister’s memoir, Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews. The memoir shares the inside account of BBC Newsnight’s bombshell 2019 interview with Prince Andrew about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Anderson will be seen as Emily Maitlis, the Newsnight Presenter, while Sewell plays Prince Andrews. The film also stars Connor Swindells who will be seen as the photographer who snapped Prince Andrew walking in Central Park with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Further, Romola Garai is joined to play Esmre Wren, the editor of Newsnight. Piper plays Sam McAlister TV producer and anchor who secured the interview.

Scoop is produced by Hilary Salmon and Radford Neville for The Lighthouse Film & Television, with Sanjay Singhal for Voltage TV. A release date for the film is yet to be announced.