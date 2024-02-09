Margot Robbie to star in 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'

KOCHI: Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell are set to team up for an upcoming film titled A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. It will be directed by Kogonada, who previously helmed the feature films Columbus (2017) and After Yang (2021).

Seth Reiss, who also wrote The Menu (2022), is scripting A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. It will be produced by Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Ryan Friedkin and Youree Henley.

Apart from writing, Reiss will also co-produce the film. Though plot details are yet to be officially yet to be out, reports suggest that it is an imaginative tale of strangers.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will mark Colin Farrell’s second collaboration with Kogonada after After Yang. He also has the series Sugar and The Penguin in the pipeline.

Margot Robbie, meanwhile, was last seen in last year’s colossal hit Barbie. Besides the box office success, the film also garnered accolades at Golden Globes. The Greta Gerwig directorial has also secured eight nominations in the upcoming Oscars.