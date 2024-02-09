Release plans of major Disney titles out

KOCHI: Disney announced the release plans for some of their major titles like Inside Out 2, Moana 2, and Zootopia 2 during their Q1 2024 earnings conference call on Thursday.
“We’re already looking forward to 2026 and beyond with Frozen 3, the first Toy Story movie since 2019, and a new Star Wars movie that brings The Mandalorian and Grogu to the big screen for the very first time,” CEO of Walt Disney Company Bob Iger announced.
Moana 2, according to Disney, will give the audiences “an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers.”
Dave Derrick Jr. is directing the sequel, with music from the duo of Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, as well as Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, who worked on the first film. Auli’i Cravalho, who lent her voice to Moana, will return for the sequel along with Dwayne Johnson, who gave voice to Maui. The film will hit theatres on November 27, 2024.
Inside Out 2, meanwhile, is set for release on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kelsey Mann, the sequel takes off a few years after the events of the original with Riley, now 13, facing the challenges and complexities of adolescence.
The original cast returns with Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Liza Lapira as Disgust and Tony Hale as Fear.
Joining the ensemble this time is Maya Hawke as Anxiety. Zootopia 2, another much-awaited animated sequel, will arrive on November 26, 2025. Its first film, which released in 2016, grossed more than $1 billion and won the Oscar for Best Animated Film.
Zootopia also inspired a series of Disney+ shorts, called Zootopia+, which were directed by Trent Correy and Josie Trinidad. Additional details about the hugely anticipated sequel are yet to be revealed.
Both Frozen 3 and Toy Story 5 will be released in 2026, though the exact date of release has not yet been announced.
As for The Mandalorian and Grogu, the movie will be released on May 22, 2026. Bob Iger has confirmed that this would be the first of a new slate of Star Wars movies - “a number of which have already been announced.”
Three other upcoming Star Wars movies have been officially announced to date, and this confirms others are in the works as well.