Release plans of major Disney titles out

KOCHI: Disney announced the release plans for some of their major titles like Inside Out 2, Moana 2, and Zootopia 2 during their Q1 2024 earnings conference call on Thursday.

“We’re already looking forward to 2026 and beyond with Frozen 3, the first Toy Story movie since 2019, and a new Star Wars movie that brings The Mandalorian and Grogu to the big screen for the very first time,” CEO of Walt Disney Company Bob Iger announced.

Moana 2, according to Disney, will give the audiences “an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers.”