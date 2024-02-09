WATCH: New teaser for 'Inside Out 2' introduces 'Anxiety'

Pixar released a new teaser of the sequel to the much-appreciated 2015 animated film, Inside Out, on Thursday. The sequel, titled Inside Out 2, is slated to hit theatres on June 14, 2024.

The teaser features Joy, Anger, Fear, Disgust and Sadness doing their duties as Riley plays ice hockey. However, they're all taken aghast when their console turns orange as Anxiety shows up.

Pete Doctor, known for making Pixar classics like Monsters Inc and Up, had directed the original Inside Out. Kelsey Mann is directing the sequel.

Inside Out follows the anthropomorphized versions of emotions inside a young girl, Riley. As Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Anger, and Fear struggle to help navigate her life, young Riley goes through a series of changes in her life.

Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Bill Hader, Lewis Black, and Mindy Kaling played the five central emotions while Kaitlyn Dias played Riley, and Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan played her parents. Maya Hawke is the newest addition to the cast and she is behind the voice of Anxiety.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)