Deadpool and Wolverine Trailer: Wade Wilson is back to break the fourth wall and a lot more

The trailer for Marvel's Deadpool and Wolverine, previously referred to as Deadpool 3, was unveiled on Sunday. The film brings back Ryan Reynold's Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after he was last seen in Deadpool 2 in 2018. It also revives Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, after his send-off film Logan in 2017.

The trailer shows an ever-sassy Wade Wilson, celebrating his birthday with his loved ones, as he is taken away by the Time Variance Authorities, who were last seen in the second season of Loki. How a just-healed Wolverine and Deadpool, who can't really stand each other, cooperate and fight to win over a common enemy, forms the rest of the story.