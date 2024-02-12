Rowan Atkinson to return for new 'Johnny English' film

Actor Rowan Atkinson, who has previously played the titular hapless secret agent in three movies in the spy spoof franchise Johnny English is all set to return for a fourth instalment.

Atkinson featured in the 2003 original, 2011's Johnny English Reborn, and 2018's Johnny English Strikes Again. According to Screendaily, the fourth film will be shot in Malta and the UK this summer.

The plot is being kept under wraps for now, but Working Title Films will be producing it, as it did the first three.

While promoting the third movie in the series, Atkinson said he thought a fourth instalment would be unlikely.

Speaking during a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), he said: "I doubt it but thank you very much for implying you'd like to see another one. But at the same time... never say never."

Atkinson was most recently seen in Wonka, playing Father Julius, while his most recent TV role was playing Trevor Bingley in the Netflix series Man vs Bee.

Last year, Sir Tony Robinson reprised his role as Baldrick from one of Atkinson's most famous series, Blackadder, for a Comic Relief sketch. This stirred up hope among fans that the series could return.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)