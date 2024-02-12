Taylor Swift cheers on beau Travis Kelce at Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS: With her Kansas City Chiefs jacket slung over her shoulder and her gold necklace bearing Travis Kelce's number, 87, music megastar Taylor Swift brought a bevy of celebrity friends to cheer her beau on at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The 34-year-old pop icon was the brightest in a galaxy of stars attending the game after making a trans-Pacific dash back to the United States on Saturday, after performing in the latest leg of her money-spinning world tour in Tokyo.

Closed-circuit footage screened inside Allegiant Stadium showed Swift arriving, and she was comfortably ensconced in a luxury suite along with actor Blake Lively and Ice Spice -- as well as Kelce's parents Donna and Ed and brother Jason -- by the time the NFL spectacular between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers kicked off.

Swift fans watching at home were treated to their first glimpse of her during pre-game festivities, when broadcaster CBS offered a cutaway shot of the singer and friends.

Swift's relationship with charismatic Chiefs star Kelce has captivated the NFL and popular culture this season, bringing legions of new female fans to the sport and sending television ratings rocketing.