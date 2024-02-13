Doggo Messi from 'Anatomy of a Fall' grabs eyeballs at Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

LOS ANGELES: Messi, the canine star of 'Anatomy of a Fall,' who played Snoop in the Oscar-nominated film, travelled from France to Los Angeles on Monday to attend the Academy Award Nominees Luncheon, his trainer Laura Martin Contini was cited by the People magazine.

Messi was popular with other celebrities, including Ryan Gosling, who was captured on film waving to the dog during the luncheon. NEON, who distributed the film in the United States, also released a photo of Bradley Cooper with Messi.

The talented canine has been hailed as the star of the French courtroom drama. Justine Triet's film, which she directed and co-wrote, revolves around Sandra Voyter (Sandra Huller), a well-known German novelist who is on trial in France for allegedly pushing her husband Samuel (Samuel Theis) to death.

Their blind 11-year-old son Daniel (Milo Machado Graner) is caught in the centre of the tumultuous court process and media circus while simultaneously grieving over his father. Daniel and his guide dog share a strong bond and are the only two witnesses to Samuel's death.

At the Oscars luncheon, Huller told Variety that she is still unsure whether her role was innocent, claiming that "the only innocent creature in the film is the dog."