If I ever pass the baton, I'll pass it on to him: Sylvester Stallone picks Ryan Gosling as next 'Rambo'

WASHINGTON DC: Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone recently revealed that the ideal successor for his iconic role of John Rambo would be actor Ryan Gosling, reported Variety.

Stallone made the revelation as he appeared in a recent episode of 'The Tonight Show'.

"I met [Ryan Gosling] at a dinner," Stallone said when asked why Gosling is his top pick to play a new iteration of Rambo. "Obviously we are opposites. He's good looking. I'm not. Seriously! Could you imagine me as Ken? It doesn't work at all, "as per Variety.

"[Ryan] goes, 'I was fascinated by Rambo and I used to go to school dressed as Rambo and people would chase me away and I still didn't stop. I'd vacation as Rambo.' He just kept saying that he had a lot of affiliation with Rambo," Stallone continued. "And I thought, you know, this is interesting. If I ever pass the baton, I'll pass it on to him because he loves the character."