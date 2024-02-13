Wanna go on a movie marathon with your loved one on Valentine's Day? Here's our special watchlist!

Ah, the month of love and romance is back! And I thought to myself, what better way to celebrate February 14 with your partner or by yourself than a movie marathon? If you're looking for a cheap date idea with bae or by yourself, then get ready to access my personal curated list of favourite movies to watch or rewatch this Valentine's Day.

1. Premam: I'm a Mallu, of course I will recommend this first for anyone who's looking to watch something that will get them all mushy and cheesy. This 2015 Nivin Pauly starrer has a huge fan following for many reasons -- the iconic number 'Malare', Malar miss (played by Sai Pallavi) who broke the mainstream beauty standards with her natural look, the famous black shirt with mundu combo donned by the infamous trio which made us all swoon, and so much more! Premam was and still is that one film which transcends borders and languages. In fact, it has re-released in theatres across Tamil Nadu and is currently running. Apart from the romance and fun, Premam portrays the life of George (Nivin) going through various phases of life which is so relatable and probably another reason why many of us loved it.