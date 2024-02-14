Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen' series gets release date

Netflix is set to release a TV series titled The Gentlemen based on Guy Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name. The series will be out on March 7 on the OTT platform.

The eight-episode series stars The White Lotus actor Theo James as protagonist Eddie Horniman. Kaya Scodelario plays Susie Glass a.k.a. “The Boss,” who oversees her father’s criminal organization on his behalf and Giancarlo Esposito will star in the series as Uncle Stan.

The cast for the series also includes Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Chanel Cresswell, Michael Vu, Max Beesley, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear, and Peter Serafinowicz.

“The Gentlemen sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizeable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire. Moreover, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation,” the series description reads.

“Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.”

The original movie starred Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, Michelle Dockery, Charlie Hunnam, and Henry Golding. Other cast members of the star-studded affair include Jeremy Stong, Eddie Marsan, and Bugzy Malone.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)