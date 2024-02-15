Marvel reboot of 'The Fantastic Four' casts Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Marvel has announced the cast for its much-anticipated reboot of Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn. This has confirmed the long-standing rumour that Pedro Pascal is part of the cast.

Pascal, who starred in HBO's The Last of Us and was just nominated for an Emmy, will portray Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic. Previously spotted in Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix, Kirby will portray Sue Storm, also known as the Invisible Woman, who is his girlfriend. Ben Grimm, also known as 'The Thing', will be played by Moss-Bachrach, who won the Emmy for best-supporting actor in a comedy series for The Bear last month. Johnny Storm, often known as The Human Torch, will be played by Joseph Quinn, who rose to fame after playing Eddie in Stranger Things.

Marvel Studios shared the big news on X with a poster that features all of these characters together celebrating Valentine's Day. It also includes the loveable robot H.E.R.B.I.E. and includes an image on the wall of Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm as a NASA Astronaut before he was turned into 'The Thing'. A new release date was announced along with a small tweak made to the title. It was earlier called Fantastic Four without a 'The' in front of it.

WandaVision director Matt Shakman will helm The Fantastic Four which is scheduled to be out on July 25, 2025. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on May 2, 2025. The screenplay has been written by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.

Until now, the Fantastic Four had not been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie rights belonged instead to 20th Century Fox, which produced three films with the characters - Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: The Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) and the reboot in 2015 which was a box office flop. Later in 2019, Disney acquired 21st Century Fox, finally bringing the characters into Marvel Studios.

The Fantastic Four are a cornerstone of the Marvel mythos, with writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby introducing the team in 1961’s Fantastic Four No. 1, the comic that would launch the Marvel Universe.

