Season 3 of 'The White Lotus' goes on floors

The third season of much-awaited series The White Lotus has begun filming in Thailand. The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second season was set in Sicily.

The upcoming season will feature a new set of guests at White Lotus Resort.

Natasha Rothwell, who featured as spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the first season, will reprise the character in the third season as well. Apart from Natasha, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravicius, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.

The latest to join the cast is Lisa, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink who is set to make her acting debut with the series. The White Lotus is about the dynamics between the guests and employees of a fictional resort chain, called The White Lotus. The first season premiered on HBO in 2021, while the second season was out in 2022.

The dark comedy series comes from creator Mike White.