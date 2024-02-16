Molly Shannon joins the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' season 4

Actor-comedian Molly Shannon has boarded the cast of the fourth season of the hit crime comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building'.

In the upcoming season, three-time Emmy nominee Shannon will play the role of a high-powered businesswoman from Los Angeles who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in New York.

The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as Charles, Oliver and Mabel respectively. The three neighbours in an apartment come together to do a podcast based on the murder of their common neighbour. While the second season saw them probe into the death of another resident, the third season features Paul Rudd as a famous actor who gets murdered. Meryl Streep also appeared in the show. Towards the end of the third season, the makers left the audience with a cliffhanger where Sazz (Jane Lynch), Charles’ stunt double, gets shot by an unknown assailant.