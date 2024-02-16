Sylvester Stallone to headline crime thriller 'The Epiphany'
Sylvester Stallone is set to play the lead in director Will Eubank’s crime thriller titled 'The Epiphany'. In the film, he will play a tough-minded, about-to-retire cop on the hunt for a suspect behind a series of murders in Philadelphia. Eubank, best known for a Paranormal Activity instalment, is working on a script by Russell Sommer and Katie Lovejoy. The film will soon go on floors in Philadelphia, incidentally the same location as Stallone’s Rocky films.
Stallone is also producing the film with Braden Aftergood under the banner of Balboa Productions, with AGC Studios’ Stuart Ford stepping up as executive producer. Convergence Entertainment, meanwhile, is producing and funding the film as well.
Stallone recently starred in the series Tulsa King on Paramount+, while also co-writing and co-producing Creed III.