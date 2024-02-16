Will Smith to portray war veteran in 'Sugar Bandits'

Actor Will Smith will be seen in the upcoming high-octane actioner Sugar Bandits, where he will play an Iraq war veteran.
Based on the Chuck Hogan book Devils in Exile, the thriller centres on an Iraq war veteran who teams up with a crew of fellow vets to target the drug trade in Boston.
Hogan, whose writing credits include The Town and The Strain (which he co-wrote with Guillermo del Toro), penned the screenplay.
Sugar Bandits is still at an early stage, but Smith most recently worked on Bad Boys 4 and will be part of the I Am Legend sequel that has Michael B. Jordan co-starring. He was last seen in Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation, which sold to Apple TV+ in Cannes for a market record deal of $120 million but failed to make a significant impact on launch.
Smith and Jon Mone will produce through Westbrook Studios with Ryan Shimazaki overseeing; Stuart Ford will produce for AGC Studios, which is fully financing the film; and Richard Abate (13 Hours, From Scratch) will produce for 3 Arts Entert-ainment.