Will Smith to portray war veteran in 'Sugar Bandits'

Actor Will Smith will be seen in the upcoming high-octane actioner Sugar Bandits, where he will play an Iraq war veteran.

Based on the Chuck Hogan book Devils in Exile, the thriller centres on an Iraq war veteran who teams up with a crew of fellow vets to target the drug trade in Boston.

Hogan, whose writing credits include The Town and The Strain (which he co-wrote with Guillermo del Toro), penned the screenplay.