INTERVIEW: ‘It Was a Spiritual Journey’, says Actor Kingsley Ben-Adir on 'Bob Marley: One Love'

How did you approach playing the role and living up to the legend of Bob Marley?

It wasn’t easy. Thankfully, there is a lot of backstory about the man out there, so that’s where I started. There is so much to understand about Bob Marley beyond what we know from the music. He was an amazing artist, of course, but he was also a worker, a grafter and a genius.

Even as you step into Bob’s shoes, you don’t do all of the singing in the film yourself. What was reason behind this decision?

The fact is that no one can sing like Bob Marley. He sang from his soul, his gut. He sang for his life, and gave everything. That’s not something you can replicate or recreate.

I can’t reach the incredible range he had. It made sense to use his voice for the concert scenes, and the way he communicated with his audience in his unique way. The challenge for me was not to try and sing like Bob, but to match his energy and passion I hope I did him justice.

But it is you singing in some of the scenes.

Yes, in the rehearsal scenes with just Bob in the studio.

I sang for those scenes thinking my voice was going to be dubbed over later on. Bob’s family was supposed to come in and work something for those scenes, so I was pretty surprised when I saw they had left it as me. It’s a compliment, I guess.