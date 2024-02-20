Britney Spears says ‘being single is awesome,’ amid dating rumours

LOS ANGELES: Pop icon Britney Spears has insisted she is still single, despite being linked to an ex. The ‘Toxic singer’ opened up about her love-life as she shared another dancing video on Instagram.

She said, "Being single is awesome," seemingly shutting down rumours she is back with her felon ex Paul Richard Soliz, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

“Beautiful Sunday. Hopeless romantic, understanding that being single is awesome,” she added. It came as it was reported the star was dating Soliz, a convicted felon who worked as her housekeeper to 'clean toilets, mop floors and pick up trash’.

Sources told Us Weekly Paul is very much back on the scene. One said: "Britney and Paul are definitely together. He's still in the picture."