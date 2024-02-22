Bong Joon-Ho's Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson gets official release date

Earlier, we reported that Warner Bros has pushed the release date of Bong Joon-Ho's upcoming film Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson in the lead. The sci-fi movie will now debut in theatres, including IMAX, on January 31, 2025, after Warner Bros. undated the movie from its scheduled March 29, 2024.

In the move, the studio also advanced the release date of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, two weeks prior to the original release date of April 12.

The new January 2025 release date also allows Mickey 17 to open in IMAX, which wouldn’t have been possible any earlier because all those dates were previously committed to other titles.

January also tends to be a box office dead zone, without many new releases and many of the bigger hits (like last year’s Wonka, 2019’s Aquaman or 2015’s American Sniper) carrying over from strong late December debuts. Thus, a long-awaited movie like Mickey 17 might benefit from pent-up demand, especially as this corridor of the release calendar has been successful for recent hits like “M3GAN,” Bad Boys for Life, the Scream reboot and Split.”