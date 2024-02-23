'The Boys 4' to premiere on Prime Video on June 13

MUMBAI: Emmy-winning drama "The Boys" season four is all set to stream on Prime Video from June 13.

The critically-acclaimed show will come up with three episodes on June 13, followed by the release of a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on Thursday, July 18.

"The Boys" is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H.