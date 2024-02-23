Trial of ‘Rust’ armorer begins in fatal film rehearsal shooting by Alec Baldwin

“What they’ve tried to do, and what you’re seeing in this courtroom today, is trying to blame it all on Hannah, a 24-year-old. Why? Because she’s an easy target, she’s the least powerful person on that set,” Bowles said.

Gutierrez-Reed, the stepdaughter of renowned sharpshooter and weapons consultant Thell Reed, was 24 when the shooting occurred. She sat in the courtroom Thursday next to defense counsel throughout the day’s proceeding.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in a separate case.

Prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Lewis initially dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April, saying they were informed the gun might have been modified before the shooting and malfunctioned. A more recent analysis of the gun concluded the “trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver.”

Bowles, however, shifted blame for safety failures away from his client and toward Baldwin and the “Rust” lead actor’s handling of a gun during rehearsal inside makeshift church where the fatal shooting took place.

“He either had his finger on the trigger and the hammer cocked, or he pulled the trigger, as he was pointing that at Ms. Hutchins and Mr. Souza,” he said. “You’re not going to hear anything about her being in that church or firing that weapon. That was Alec Baldwin.”

Baldwin has said he pulled back the gun’s hammer — not the trigger — and the weapon fired. He was indicted by a grand jury in January.

Bowles also said the trial will show Baldwin did not follow a safety recommendation from Gutierrez-Reed and flouted basic principles of gun safety in pulling out the revolver in a “cross-draw” motion without specific training.

“You’re going to hear that Ms. Gutierrez-Reed specifically requested to train Mr. Baldwin in a cross-draw,” Bowles told jurors. “You’re also going to hear that he did not do that training.”

Jurors from the Santa Fe area watched lapel camera recordings by law enforcement officers of chaotic events on the set immediately following the shooting, as medical personnel treated a wounded and semi-conscious Hutchins and loaded her into an ambulance as an evacuation helicopter arrived.

Prosecutors questioned two officers about their efforts to secure the scene and preserve evidence, and noted the moment when Gutierrez-Reed handed over the revolver from the shooting — already emptied of cartridges.

In cross examinations of the sheriff’s deputy and lieutenant, defense counsel questioned whether officers lost sight of a storage cart for ammunition and weapons amid the turmoil and highlighted that witnesses to the shooting were corralled together where conversations might erode reliable testimony.

The trial is scheduled to run through March 6, with more than 40 potential witnesses. A panel of 12 jurors and four alternatives were chosen in a daylong selection process Wednesday that involved questions about exposure to media and social media attention on the case.

Baldwin, the lead actor and a co-producer on “Rust,” doesn’t appear on pretrial witness lists, and could invoke protections against self-incrimination if pressed. His trial date has not been set.

Gutierrez-Reed faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted of involuntary manslaughter. The evidence tampering charge stems from accusations she handed a small bag of possible narcotics to another crew member after the shooting to avoid law enforcement detection.

Her attorneys say that charge is an attempt by prosecutors to smear Gutierrez-Reed’s character. The bag was thrown away without testing the contents, defense attorneys said.