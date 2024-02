How do you think you would deal with someone writing nasty things about you?

I wouldn’t want to know. That’s why I never read anything about myself online. You never know what you might find, but I certainly wouldn’t find it funny.

I believe in the old saying that if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.

There is a lot of swearing in the film. Did you find yourself swearing more at home because of all that cursing on set?

Not at all, pretty much in the same way that if I happen to play an axe murderer,

I wouldn’t suddenly become one in my private life (laughs). I do love swearing, but I wouldn’t say this role has made me do it any more or less. It’s acting.

Wicked Little Letters has a strong female cast as well as a female director. Is that something that made you want to be a part of it?

I was mostly attracted by the story and amazing script. The fact there are women at the centre of all of it was secondary. But, more than half the population are women, so it is good that we are finally seeing that reflected on the screen. For this, it was lovely to work with, not just women, but women of all ages. It was a beautiful experience.