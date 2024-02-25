'We can decide that men accused of rape no longer rule French cinema': Judith Godrèche during live awards ceremony

PARIS: French actor Judith Godrèche called on France’s film industry to “face the truth” on sexual violence and physical abuse during a live broadcast Friday of the Cesar Awards ceremony, France’s version of the Oscars.

“We can decide that men accused of rape no longer rule the (French) cinema," Godrèche said.

Godrèche was invited to speak on sexual violence at the ceremony after actors alleged they were teenage victims of sexual abuse by directors decades older than themselves, shining a light on the repulsive underside of the country’s industry.

“Is it possible that we are able to face the truth?” Godrèche said during an emotional speech to a hushed audience.

“With the same moral strength that we use to be creative, let's have the courage to say out loud what we know quietly,” she said, and added later, “The power seems to be swaying.”

The audience stayed silent until the end of her appearance, but then erupted into thunderous applause in a standing ovation.

Her speech comes as French cinema is expected to shine next month at the Oscars ceremony with Justine Triet's courtroom drama “Anatomy of a Fall.”

Triet on Friday became the second female film director in the Cesar Award's 49-year history to win the best director award for “Anatomy of a Fall,” which also won best film, original screenplay, actress for Sandra Huller, supporting actor and editing,

Godrèche, 51, is well known to French cinemagoers. She recently accused two film directors of rape and sexual abuse when she was a teenager. She formally filed a complaint earlier this month, the Paris prosecutor said.

She is accusing film director Benoît Jacquot, with whom she had a six-year relationship that started when she was 14, of rape and physical abuse. Jacquot, a prominent director in France, is 25 years her senior.

She is also accusing another film director, Jacques Doillon, of sexual abuse while he was directing a film when she was 15. Doillon is 28 years older than her.

Both Jacquot and Doillon have denied the allegations.