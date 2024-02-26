Inside the SAG Awards: A mostly celebratory mood for 1st show since historic strike

LOS ANGELES: Inside the ballroom at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, “Oppenheimer” was front and center literally and figuratively, snagging the night’s top prize along with trophies for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

Ahead of this year’s Academy Awards, Christopher Nolan’s summer blockbuster increasingly looks like the run-away favorite. It was outshined on Saturday’s awards only by reflections on the longest SAG-AFTRA strike in history last year and subsequent deal reached that ended it in November.

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland gave the room a kind of pep talk before Saturday's show began, accompanied by a montage of actors speaking from the picket lines over the summer, prompting the room to erupt in cheers of support.

“We did achieve, I think, really important advances on paying actors fairly for working on streaming,” Crabtree-Ireland said of the show being shown live on Netflix. “We’re really one of the only shows out there that’s delivering a union message and talking about how workers can support each other. So, I’m proud that Netflix is having us on their platform.”

That speech, however, wasn't part of Netflix's livestream.

There was indeed a general sense of solidarity and gratitude toward their union from many in attendance, though some had less optimistic perspectives.

“I’m seeing a lot of people who are super grateful to be able to get back to work. But I’m also seeing the industry shrink a little bit and I’m starting to see jobs go away,” filmmaker and actor Mark Duplass said before the show. “It’s not an easy time. I’m not gonna sugarcoat it.”

But most of the night was characterized by levity and camaraderie. The ballroom seemed energized by a presenter bit involving Billie Eilish signing Melissa McCarthy's face (at the comedian's request) before handing an award to “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri.