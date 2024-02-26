Oscar-nominated documentary 'To Kill A Tiger' bought by Netflix

Earlier, we reported that To Kill a Tiger, directed by Indian-origin Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, is nominated under the Best Documentary Feature Film category of the upcoming 96th Academy Awards. The latest news is that Netflix has bought the rights to the documentary.

Set in Jharkhand, To Kill a Tiger revolves around a father named Ranjit and his unrelenting fight to find justice for his 13-year-old daughter, who was abducted and sexually assaulted by three men. Nisha Pahuja has produced the film along with David Oppenheim, Cornelia Principe, and Andy Cohen.

Indian-origin Hollywood actors Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling are also credited as executive producers for the film. The most recent to join this list of executive producers is Priyanka Chopra.

To Kill a Tiger premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10 last year, where it won the Best Canadian Film award. Including the aforementioned award, the film won a total of 15 awards under different categories like Best Documentary, Best Editing, and Best Soundtrack, in several film festivals.

To Kill a Tiger is competing against other documentaries like The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, Bobi Wine: The People's President, and 20 Days in Mariupol. The 96th Academy Awards will be announced on March 10.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)