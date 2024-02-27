Photographer accuses Taylor Swift's dad of punching him in the face on Sydney waterfront

Taylor Swift's representative did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

But a spokesperson for the star told Rolling Stone magazine that at the time of the incident, two people were "aggressively pushing" to get to Taylor Swift, grabbed security and threatened a member of the singer's staff.

McDonald said media had been waiting to photograph the star as she walked with her entourage from a jetty to two waiting cars.

"There were about four or five security there and at one point, one of the American security started shoving his umbrella into me and my camera and then Taylor got in her car," McDonald told the AP.

"Someone else came running at me and punched me in the left side of my face. Initially, I thought it was an Australian security that was trying to be the hero of the moment in the front of the Americans, but as it turned out it was her father," McDonald added.