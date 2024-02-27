Ryan Gosling to perform 'Barbie' number 'I'm Just Ken' at Oscars 2024

Barbie may have been out-awarded by Oppenheimer, but Ryan Gosling, according to 'Variety', ended months of speculation to say he will officially perform 'I'm Just Ken' live at the Oscars.

Sources told Variety that Ryan Gosling will sing the Oscar-nominated song during the annual ceremony, which will take place on March 10, 2024. However, neither the actor nor the Academy are yet to share their official statement about it.

In an interview with Variety in early February, Gosling insisted the Academy hadn't yet asked him to perform. "It might be too much of a risk to have me do it," said Gosling, who is up for an acting Oscar for his work as Ken. "I don't know how that would work. But I’m open to it."

'I’m Just Ken' is one of two Barbie tracks that earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. The other is 'What Was I Made For?' by Billie Eilish and Finneas, which won the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media over 'I’m Just Ken' and fellow Barbie hit 'Dance the Night' by Dua Lipa.

Meanwhile, the presenters for this year's Oscars were officially announced yesterday. The 96th Academy Awards boasts a star-studded lineup of presenters. Last year’s big acting winners are all coming back to present at the show, including Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. The academy also announced that Scarface’ co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino are set to hand out awards as well.

Other celebrities set to grace the Dolby stage include Zendaya, Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Lange, Nicolas Cage, Mahershala Ali, Sam Rockwell and Luptia Nyong’o. More names will be revealed as show day gets closer.

The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 7 p.m. EDT — one hour earlier than usual — and be broadcast live on ABC.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)