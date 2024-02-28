Naomi Watts-Bill Murray to lead The Friend

Actors Naomi Watts and Bill Murray are all set to reunite for a comedy drama titled, The Friend. They had previously collaborated in Ted Melfi’s St Vincent in 2014. The Friend, an adaptation of Sigrid Nunez’s novel of the same name, is being helmed by writer-director duo Scott McGehee and David Seigel. The book won the National Book Award for Fiction in 2018.

The cast of the film also includes Sarah Pidgeon, Constance Wu, Ann Do, and Noma Dumezweni. The film revolves around a New York-based writer as she is left to deal with the unexpected demise of her close friend and mentor. In the aftermath, she is forced to face his complicated literary legacy, his pet dog named Apollo, and three eccentric ex-wives.

The Friend is currently in production in New York. Siegel and McGehee are also backing the project under their Big Creek Projects banner. 3dot Productions is also bankrolling the upcoming dramedy.