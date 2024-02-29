Al Pacino and Jessica Chastain in King Lear adaptation

Hollywood legend Al Pacino is set to play King Lear in writer-director Bernard Rose’s Lear Rex, opposite Jessica Chastain. As the name implies, Lear Rex is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play King Lear.

Barry Navidi is the producer of the film. It marks Navidi’s fifth film with Pacino. The duo’s previous collaborations include The Merchant of Venice, Wilde Salomé, Salomé, and Modí.

The film follows King Lear at an old age as he gives his daughters an equal share of his property to keep any bitter disagreement from arising between them. The king has three daughters, but he puts more trust in his malicious daughters, who not only make him powerless but also drive him into a place of insanity and horror. Chastain will play the king’s eldest daughter, Goneril. The rest of the cast announcements are yet to be made.