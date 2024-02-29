'All Of Us Strangers' gets an India release date

All of Us Strangers, starring Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in lead roles, is all set to release in theatres in India on March 8. The film, which was released globally on December 22, has been receiving critical acclaim. The film also stars Claire Foy and Jamie Bell.

All Of Us Strangers is an adaptation of Taichi Yamada’s 1987 Japanese novel Strangers. It is to be noted that the novel Taichi Yamada penned in 1987 was already made into a Japanese language film in 1988. The upcoming film follows the storyline of the novel but takes place in present-day London instead of 1980s Tokyo.

The official logline of the film reads, "One night in his empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with his neighbour Harry (Paul Mescal) that punctures the rhythms of his everyday life.

As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home, where it appears his long-dead parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died 30 years before."

Produced by Pete Czerin and Graham Broadbent under Blueprint alongside Sarah Harvey, All of Us Strangers hails from Searchlight Pictures.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)