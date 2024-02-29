Auli’i Cravalho to voice for Moana 2 in the film’s sequel

Actor Auli’i Cravalho will lend her voice to the titular character of Moana 2, the sequel to the 2016 animated film. This has ended the speculation about her involvement in the film. The casting also means that Cravalho will team up again with Dwayne Johnson, who will reprise the demigod Maui in the film.

This is the second biggest announcement related to the film after Disney’s CEO Robert Allen Iger revealed that it would release on November 27 this year, a day before Thanksgiving.

The director of Moana 2 is Dave Derrick Jr., and the film has Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow as music composers, along with Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina.

It is worth noting that the casting of Cravalho concerns the animated version of the film, not its live-action remake. Last May, Cravalho stated that she wouldn’t take part in the live-action film to ensure that the casting correctly represents its story and characters. It has been eight years since the release of Moana, and Cravalho has become older.

Recently, she starred in the TV shows Rise, The Power, and Hailey’s on It!, as well as Paramount’s Mean Girls retelling.