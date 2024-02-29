Vikrant Massey’s 'The Sabarmati Report' to release in May

The first video from Vikrant Massey’s next film titled The Sabarmati Report was released recently. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, the film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles

The video that features Vikrant as a host on a news channel, as he narrates details of an incident that happened on the Sabarmati Express on its way back from Ayodhya.