Vikrant Massey’s 'The Sabarmati Report' to release in May

The first video from Vikrant Massey’s next film titled The Sabarmati Report was released recently. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, the film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles
The video that features Vikrant as a host on a news channel, as he narrates details of an incident that happened on the Sabarmati Express on its way back from Ayodhya.
The caption to the social media post read, “Paying homage to the 59 innocent people who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident 22 years ago.”
The Sabarmati Report is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film will be released in theatres on May 3.