BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook enter South Korean military for mandatory service

NEW DELHI: BigHit Music, the management agency of South Korean music septet BTS, on Monday said members RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook have entered the military for mandatory service and will soon perform their duties at the training camp.

Jin, the oldest BTS member, enlisted in 2022, followed by j-hope last April.

Suga, the third member, started his service in September 2023.

The remaining four members, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, initiated the enlistment process in November 2023.

In a statement shared on fan community forum Weverse, BigHit Music expressed gratitude towards ARMY, the fan group of the band, for supporting BTS over the years.

"Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past December, BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook have entered the military and will soon be performing their duties at the training camp. Thank you for your interest and support on their enlistment day," the agency said in the statement.

BigHit Music also appealed to fans to refrain from sending gifts to the serving members as it could lead to problems with storage and even misplacement.

"The military barracks are communal spaces shared by military personnel for training together. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. Therefore, we kindly ask that fans refrain from sending anything by mail," it said.