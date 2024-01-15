Emmys finally arrive for a changed Hollywood, as 'Succession' and 'Last of Us' vie for top awards

LOS ANGELES: The time has finally come for a most unusual Emmys.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are arriving four months past their due date on Monday night at the Peacock Theater, coming after a year of historic Hollywood turbulence in an industry whose upheavals are evident everywhere.

Strikes by both actors and writers, seismic shifts toward streaming, and the dismantling of the traditional TV calendar mean the envelopes opened during the Fox telecast hosted by Anthony Anderson on Martin Luther King Jr. Day will display winners that were decided months ago for shows that in some cases were completed years ago — and have a fraction of the audience they had a few decades ago.

But for actors and others taking part in the ceremony, norms just aren't a thing anymore in this business.

“Since the pandemic it’s been really strange, you shoot something, then sometimes it’s another couple years until you see it, and a while longer until something like this,” actor Nick Offerman told The Associated Press last week after winning an early Emmy for “ The Last of Us,” a show that is among Monday night's top nominees along with “Succession,” “Ted Lasso” and “The Bear.”

The Emmys will provide some respite and celebration after the strike and the troubles that spurred it, and with its 75th edition, will attempt to provide links to its past and to TV history. It will include a series of cast reunions and scene recreations from beloved shows including “Cheers,” “Game of Thrones,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Martin.”

The nominations themselves provide one big link to Emmys past — the continuation of the decades-long dominance of HBO, which this year has the three most nominated shows with “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us."

Anderson has been tasked with hosting at a time when emceeing awards shows is hardly a coveted job, especially after comic Jo Koy was widely roasted for his Golden Globes performance last weekend.

But Anderson said he's actually coming in relaxed and relieved, because for the first time in nearly a decade, he's not a nominee. He never won an Emmy despite 11 nominations as a producer and actor for his former show, “black-ish.”

“All the pressure is off of me now,” Anderson, now the host of Fox's “We Are Family,” said during ceremony preparations. "I don’t have to sit there and wonder, am I going to win? Am I going to get it? What time are they going to get to this category? I just get to come up here and be myself.”