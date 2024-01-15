Zayn Malik releases song with Pakistani band AUR

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik has released a song with Pakistani band AUR.

The song, ‘Tu Hai Kahan’, was teased on Instagram by the band on Thursday and sent social media into a frenzy, the Dawn said.

It released at 12pm on Friday and people were ecstatic. The song is a mellow, easy listen that we can predict will be on a lot of playlists.

The original version of the song has more than 95m views though the remake, released last Friday, is fast catching up, with 3m views.

Malik said he was "incredibly humbled" when Aur reached out to him, BBC reports.

"I love the song and have brought some of myself to it. I hope people love what we've done," BBC quoted him as saying.

The 31-year-old was born in Bradford, England, but has Urdu roots - his father is a Pakistani immigrant to the UK.