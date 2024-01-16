Awards shows are not comedy-friendly environments: Kevin Hart

Hollywood star Kevin Hart has said he has no plans to host Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscars, as he believes awards ceremonies are no longer good for comedians.

Hart, 44, was roped in to host the Academy Awards in 2019 but had to step down after a controversy over his past homophobic tweets. He has since maintained that he will never host the Oscars.

“Whatever little hope you had, I want to destroy it right now. Those gigs aren’t good gigs for comics. It’s no shot to the Oscars, no shot to the Globes or anything else. Those just aren’t comedy-friendly environments anymore,” the actor told Sky News.