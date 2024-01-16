Greg Daniels to set up writer’s room for 'Office' follow-up

It has been reported that a follow-up series to the popular mockumentary sitcom The Office has been in talks. Last year, showrunner Greg Daniels squashed rumours that the new series would be a reboot of its predecessor.
However, it has now been learned Greg Daniels is developing a writer’s room for the follow-up series.
According to Deadline, the upcoming series will take place in a new office and feature new characters while still existing within the same universe. Daniel has also suggested the possibility of the new series not being set in a traditional office but rather focusing on the documentary crew following a different subject.
The Office depicts the everyday work lives of office employees at the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin
Paper Company. It aired on NBC from March 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013, spanning a total of nine seasons.
The Office starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and B. J. Novak as the main cast; the series also featured Ed Helms, Rashida Jones, Amy Ryan, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson, James Spader, and Catherine Tate.