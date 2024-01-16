Greg Daniels to set up writer’s room for 'Office' follow-up

It has been reported that a follow-up series to the popular mockumentary sitcom The Office has been in talks. Last year, showrunner Greg Daniels squashed rumours that the new series would be a reboot of its predecessor.



However, it has now been learned Greg Daniels is developing a writer’s room for the follow-up series.



According to Deadline, the upcoming series will take place in a new office and feature new characters while still existing within the same universe. Daniel has also suggested the possibility of the new series not being set in a traditional office but rather focusing on the documentary crew following a different subject.