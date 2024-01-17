Emmy Awards get record low ratings with audience of 4.3 million people

LOS ANGELES: The Emmy Awards telecast on Fox reached a record low audience of 4.3 million viewers, as the long-term trend of diminishing ratings for the show continues.

The Nielsen company said Tuesday that the Monday night show hosted by Anthony Anderson with “Succession” and “The Bear” raking in most of the top awards was down from the previous record low of 5.9 million for NBC's telecast in 2022, the last time the event was held.

This year's Emmys had a lot working against them. They were delayed four months from their usual September spot by Hollywood's writers and actors strikes, and had to compete with both an NFL playoff game and coverage of the Iowa caucuses in the presidential campaign.

The audience was less than half of what the CBS telecast of the Golden Globes got eight days earlier. That show, which honored both TV and movies and had bigger stars in attendance including Taylor Swift, had 9.4 million viewers.