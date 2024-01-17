Javier Bardem, others join true crime series Monsters

Earlier, we had reported that Ryan Murphy and Netflix are collaborating on a new series titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, following the success of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. It has now been learned that a few notable actors have onboarded the film’s cast.

The upcoming series will focus on the convicted killers Erik and Lyle Menendez. Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch are set to play Lyle and Erik, respectively, in the series. The parents will be portrayed by Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny. Nathan Lane, who is also a part of the cast, will be playing the role of writer and investigative journalist Dominick Dunne, who covered the Menendez brothers’ trial for Vanity Fair.

It is to be noted that the Menendez brothers were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents. While they argued that they murdered their father in defence after fearing he would kill them first for trying to expose him to years of physical and mental abuse, the persecution was able to prove that they did it to inherit their father’s multi-million dollar fortune.

The first instalment of the anthology, created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, was based on the prolific serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The series starred Evan Peters as the eponymous killer. Following the series’s success at the streamer, Netflix green-lighted two follow-up instalments, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.