Ariana Grande announces new album, 'eternal sunshine,' will arrive March 8

Thank you, next: Ariana Grande announced on Wednesday that her new album, titled “eternal sunshine,” will be released on March 8.

Last Friday, Grande released her first single from “eternal sunshine,” a house-informed pop kiss-off to the haters, “yes, and?”

News of the album first broke Dec. 27, when the two-time Grammy award winner teased the future full-length album on her Instagram page. It will be her seventh studio album and first since 2020's “Positions.”

“See you next year,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, which included images in a studio and in front of a mixing board, and a video where someone off screen tells her it is “almost the last day of this album.” Grande responds, “I’m so tired,” and laughs. “But so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons.”

On her Instagram story, she shared a screenshot captured from FaceTime with the text: “The two moods of the album.”