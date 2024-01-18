'Peaky Blinders' team reunites for Berlin fest opener

A drama starring Cillian Murphy about the systematic abuse of woman at Irish laundries run by the Catholic Church will open next month's Berlin film festival, organisers said Thursday.

"Small Things Like This", which will have its world premiere at the Berlinale on February 15, reunites Murphy with Belgian film-maker Tim Mielants, who directed him in season three of the hit show "Peaky Blinders".

Murphy, who won a Golden Globe this month for his star turn in "Oppenheimer", plays a 1980s coal merchant who "discovers startling secrets kept by the convent in his town" linked to the notorious Magdalene Laundries.