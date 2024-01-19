Filming complete for Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2

Ridley Scott’s much-awaited sequel to Gladiator has officially completed filming. Both the director and the lead actor Paul Mescal shared a photo of them together with the caption, “The end”.

The film faced filming delays due to the Hollywood dual strike forcing the production to shut down. It eventually resumed production in December 2023 after the strikes ended, at which point Scott revealed the movie still needed roughly 90 more minutes of footage.

The sequel stars Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington along with Pedro Pascal. Actors Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi who starred in the 2000 film will also reprise their roles. Ridley Scott will once again return to the director’s chair.

The sequel of the film is set years after the events of the first film took place and will focus on Lucius (Paul), the son of Conie’s Lucilla and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin). Lucius and Lucilla were saved by Maximus when he defeated Commodus in combat, though he too succumbed to his injuries, allowing him to finally reunite with his murdered wife and son in the afterlife.

It will be backed by Ridley along with Doug Wick, Michael Pruss and Lucy Fisher. The script is written by David Scarpa.