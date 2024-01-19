Selena Gomez, David Henrie reunite for 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' sequel

Actors Selena Gomez and David Henrie are returning to the sequel of the highly popular Disney comedy sitcom Wizards Of Waverly Place.

While Gomez will reprise her character Alex Russo from the fantasy teen comedy series, Henrie will be returning as her on-screen brother Justin Russo. He is joined by new cast members Janice LeAnn Brown (Disney’s Just Roll with It), Alkaio Thiele (Call Me Kat) and Mimi Gianopulos (American Princess).

Announcing the news, Selena captioned her Instagram story, "We're Back" and shared her involvement in the sequel’s pilot episode, written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, in another of her stories.

According to the official synopsis, the sequel picks up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.

Janice LeAnn Brown will play Billie, a powerful young wizard in need of instruction in the new Disney Channel series. Alkaio Thiele will play Justin's oldest kid, Roman with Mimi Gianopulos portraying Justin's wife Giada.

The original series, created by Todd J Greenwald, ran from 2007-2012, and followed the Russo family, where three siblings - Alex, Justin and Max Russo navigated the challenges of adolescence while mastering their magical abilities. The cast also included Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise.

