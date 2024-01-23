SNL origin movie adds Gabriel LaBelle, Cooper Hoffman and Rachel Sennott

The Fabelmans star Gabriel LaBelle will play Saturday Night Live! creator Lorne Michael in filmmaker Jason Reitman’s upcoming movie SNL 1975. The film, penned by Reitman and Gil Kenan, is about the early days of the long-running late-night comedy sketch show, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The movie will also feature actor Cooper Hoffman of Licorice Pizza fame as former NBC executive Dick Ebersol, while Rachel Sennott has been cast as Michaels’ ex-wife Rosie Shuster. Reitman wrote the script with Gil Kenan, based on the pair’s extensive interviews with all of the show’s living cast, scribes and crew.