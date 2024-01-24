Andrew Scott leads new Ripley adaptation

The much-anticipated teaser of Ripley is here. On Monday, Netflix shared the stunning one-minute-long teaser of the limited series starring Andrew Scott in the lead role. The series is based on Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr Ripley.

The one-minute-long teaser gives a glimpse into the monochromatic world of Ripley who navigates a journey full of suspense with cops, criminals and industrialists in the 1960s. The series follows as he is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy in a bid to convince his vagabond son Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), to return home.

Ripley is written, directed, and executive-produced by Steve Zaillian. Set against the backdrop of the 60s Italy, Ripley is an eight-episode limited series. It is described as “roguish protagonist Tom Ripley”.