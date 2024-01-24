Andrew Scott leads new Ripley adaptation

The much-anticipated teaser of Ripley is here. On Monday, Netflix shared the stunning one-minute-long teaser of the limited series starring Andrew Scott in the lead role. The series is based on Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr Ripley.
The one-minute-long teaser gives a glimpse into the monochromatic world of Ripley who navigates a journey full of suspense with cops, criminals and industrialists in the 1960s. The series follows as he is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy in a bid to convince his vagabond son Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), to return home.
Ripley is written, directed, and executive-produced by Steve Zaillian. Set against the backdrop of the 60s Italy, Ripley is an eight-episode limited series. It is described as “roguish protagonist Tom Ripley”.
“Scott’s Tom Ripley is a grifter scraping by in early ’60s New York. He’s hired by a wealthy industrialist to travel to Italy to try to convince the man’s dilettante son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), to return home. Accepting the job is Tom’s first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder,” reads the synopsis.
The series, also starring Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood, Dickie’s girlfriend, is written and directed by Steven Zaillian, who is known for writing some iconic hits like Schindler’s List (1993), Gangs of New York (2002), and The Irishman (2019).