Gillian Anderson joins the cast of Jared Leto’s new Tron sequel Ares

We had earlier reported that the shoot of Jared Leto’s Tron: Ares had begun following multiple delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Director Joachim Rønning shared the first official photo from the sets confirming the news.

Now, the latest update is that actor Gillian Anderson has signed on to join the cast of the third film in the Tron sci-fi franchise from Disney, reported Deadline.

Director Joachim Rønning, who has big Disney sequel experience from 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is behind the camera for the movie and has the first official photo from Tron 3.

Besides Jared, the film also features Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Cameron Monaghan among others. However, details on their roles are yet to be revealed.