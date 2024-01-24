Gillian Anderson joins the cast of Jared Leto’s new Tron sequel Ares

We had earlier reported that the shoot of Jared Leto’s Tron: Ares had begun following multiple delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Director Joachim Rønning shared the first official photo from the sets confirming the news.
Now, the latest update is that actor Gillian Anderson has signed on to join the cast of the third film in the Tron sci-fi franchise from Disney, reported Deadline.
Director Joachim Rønning, who has big Disney sequel experience from 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is behind the camera for the movie and has the first official photo from Tron 3.
Besides Jared, the film also features Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Cameron Monaghan among others. However, details on their roles are yet to be revealed.
The original film features Jeff Bridges, a computer engineer, who gets transported into the world that he created and has to team up with Tron played by Bruce Boxleitner. The second film, Tron Legacy, starred Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde, along with Jeff. Now, Tron: Ares will see Jared Leto’s Ares crossing from the digital world to that of humans, with all the potential for chaos that portends.
The screenplay is penned by Jesse Wigutow. Jared Leto will also serve as a producer. A release date is yet to be announced by the makers.
Gillian Anderson, the two-time Emmy award and Golden Globe-winning actor is best known for her roles on The Crown and Sex Education. She recently wrapped work on Scoop, the feature project based on BBC Newsnight’s bombshell 2019 interview with Prince Andrew about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.