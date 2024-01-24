Nicole Kidman to star in and produce psychological thriller film titled 'Mice'

Actor Nicole Kidman will topline Mice, the feature film adaptation of author Gordon Reece’s debut novel.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film will be directed by Justin Kurzel from a script adapted by Shaun Grant. The two earlier worked on the Cannes-winning Nitramand and the upcoming TV series The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

Mice, which was published in the US and the UK in 2011, follows Shelley and her mother who are pushed to their limits as they confront their moral convictions and the line between right and wrong in the face of bullying, violence and fear.