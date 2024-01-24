No Ken without Barbie: Ryan Gosling speaks out on Oscars snub to Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ryan Gosling says he is disappointed after "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig and lead actor Margot Robbie were not nominated in two major categories at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Gosling, who played Ken opposite Robbie's Barbie in Gerwig's 2022 blockbuster based on the iconic Mattel doll, found a place in the final five of the best supporting actor category during the Academy Awards nominations, announced on Tuesday evening.

“I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I'd be saying this, but I'm also incredibly honoured and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken,” Gosling said in a statement to American media outlets.

"But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no ‘Barbie' movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film," he added.

Gerwig was overlooked for a nomination for best director, but received a nod alongside her husband, Noah Baumbach, for best adapted screenplay.

Similarly, Robbie lost out on a best actress nomination but has been nominated as a producer for the film in the best picture category. The film has amassed a total of eight nominations, including twin nods in the best original song category.