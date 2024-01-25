Lily Gladstone creates history as first Native American actor to be Oscar-nominated

Killers of the Flower Moon actor Lily Gladstone recently made Oscar history for being the first Native American woman to be nominated for Best Actress.

Prior to Lily, only three Indigenous actresses had been nominated in the Best Actress category before.

Her predecessors in the category include Whale Rider’s Keisha Castle-Hughes (who is Maori) in 2004 and Roma’s Yalitza Aparicio (who is Native Mexican) in 2019, while other Indigenous nominated actors include Graham Greene (who is First Nations), nominated for best supporting actor in 1991 for Dances With Wolves, but Gladstone is the first acting nominee who hails from people indigenous to the land now occupied by the United States.