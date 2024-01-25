Morena Baccarin to star in Fire Country spinoff

Morena Baccarin is all set to appear in the upcoming season of Fire Country, guest starring as Sheriff Mickey. She could become a series regular as the Season 2 episode is expected to set the stage for a potential spinoff series, reported Deadline.
Actor Max Thieriot plays a young convict in Fire Country who wants to join a prison release firefighting programme in Edgewater, his little town in rural Northern California, in order to get a shorter prison sentence and possibly find forgiveness.
“Mickey is a Sheriff’s Deputy for fifteen years who knows every corner of Edgewater … and every one of its inhabitants. This is her town and she’s fiercely protective of it,” reads the official description. Apart from Max Thieriot, the show also stars Lucifer’s Kevin Alejandro, Stephanie Arcila, Billy Burke, Diane Farr, Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer.
Thieriot’s experiences growing up in fire country served as the inspiration for Fire Country. The actor also came up with the original idea for the show and co-wrote the pilot’s story with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater.