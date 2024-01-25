Morena Baccarin to star in Fire Country spinoff

Morena Baccarin is all set to appear in the upcoming season of Fire Country, guest starring as Sheriff Mickey. She could become a series regular as the Season 2 episode is expected to set the stage for a potential spinoff series, reported Deadline.

Actor Max Thieriot plays a young convict in Fire Country who wants to join a prison release firefighting programme in Edgewater, his little town in rural Northern California, in order to get a shorter prison sentence and possibly find forgiveness.